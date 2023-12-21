Seahawks get Geno Smith back fully on practice field but Jamal Adams, Devon Witherspoon still out

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Geno Smith is set to return at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this week. No one seems sure when, or if, Jamal Adams will return this season for the Seahawks. Smith was a full participant in practice for Seattle, the first step in likely returning to be the starter this Sunday at Tennessee after missing the past two games with a groin injury. While Smith seems set to return, the situation with Adams remains cloudy and uncertain. Adams didn’t play against the Eagles and coach Pete Carroll sounded pessimistic that Adams would be able to play this week. Rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon also is an unknown for the game at the Titans.

