Seahawks focus on pass rush, selecting Auburn’s Derick Hall

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks added depth to their defensive front by selecting Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall with the 37th pick of the NFL draft. Hall had 19 1/2 sacks in his final 36 games for the Tigers and will likely be an outside linebacker in Seattle’s defensive alignment. He was a first-team all-Southeastern Conference selection his final season, when he had 60 tackles, seven sacks and an interception. Edge rusher was one area Seattle did not address during free agency. The Seahawks focused on their inside defensive ends by signing Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed. Hall projects to join a pass-rushing rotation that includes Darrell Taylor and Uchenna Nwosu.

