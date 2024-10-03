Seahawks face short week trying to rebound from first loss hosting rested Giants

SEATTLE (AP) — By the time the Seattle Seahawks landed back in the Pacific Northwest and arrived at the team facility following their Monday night loss, it was already 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. With another game in less than six days. And another game after that on the following Thursday night. It was another reminder of the remoteness of playing in Seattle and the difficulty of the 11-day stretch the Seahawks currently find themselves in. That stretch continues on Sunday hosting the New York Giants. New York has started 1-3, but will be coming off a lengthy rest after a Thursday night loss to Dallas on Sept. 26. Meanwhile, the Seahawks will be trying to rebound from their first loss on a short week.

