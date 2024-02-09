Seahawks expected to hire Aden Durde as their new defensive coordinator, AP source says

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are expected to hire Aden Durde as the defensive coordinator for new coach Mike Macdonald, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the hire. NFL Network was the first to report Seattle’s plans. Durde has been the defensive line coach for the Dallas Cowboys since 2011, but he won’t have a chance at calling plays by coming to Seattle. Macdonald, who made his name as one of the top defensive minds in the game, said he plans to continue calling plays for the defense in Seattle at least initially.

