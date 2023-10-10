Seahawks expect to have Jamal Adams and several others back in time to face Bengals

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks expect safety Jamal Adams to be cleared from the concussion protocol in the next couple of days and to play this week against Cincinnati. Coach Pete Carroll shared the encouraging news about Adams on Monday as the Seahawks returned from their bye week. Adams didn’t participate in Monday’s practice, but Carroll said the hope is he’ll be back on the field in a couple of days. Adams suffered the concussion a week earlier in a win over the New York Giants. It was his first game since he suffered a torn quadriceps tendon in the 2022 season opener.

