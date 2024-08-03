Seahawks expect QB Geno Smith to return to practice in the upcoming week

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is expected to return to practice during the upcoming week after missing a few days with hip and knee issues. Smith was a spectator during the Seahawks’ fan fest practice at Lumen Field on Saturday. Afterward, coach Mike Macdonald said that while Smith was set to have another set of tests, he expected the quarterback to get some practice time soon. Smith was jostled during practice last Tuesday and had imaging on Thursday. With Smith sitting out, Sam Howell has received the reps with Seattle’s starting offense.

