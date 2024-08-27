Seahawks enter a new era under coach Mike Macdonald looking to rejoin elite of the NFC

It’s a new era in the Pacific Northwest. After 14 seasons with Pete Carroll in charge, the Seattle Seahawks have gone from having the oldest coach in the league to the youngest with Mike Macdonald taking over at age 37. Macdonald inherits a team that has talent and still won nine games last season. Geno Smith returns at quarterback and has quickly grasped the system of new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. He’s surrounded by skill position talent such as DK Metcalf and Kenneth Walker III. Defensively, the defensive line and secondary could end up being strengths. The concerns for Seattle are the offensive line and linebacker.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.