Seahawks down both offensive tackles against Lions, while Jamal Adams moves closer to return

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks starting right tackle Abraham Lucas will undergo a procedure on his sore knee that landed him on injured reserve earlier this week. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Lucas has not had the procedure yet and it’s one a number of players have undergone previously. Carroll did not specify exactly what the procedure is. Seattle will be without both starting offensive tackles on Sunday against Detroit. Left tackle Charles Cross was ruled out with a sprained big toe on his right foot. Meanwhile, safety Jamal Adams has a chance to be back as soon as Week 3.

