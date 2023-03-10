Seahawks could be looking at LB, pass rushers in free agency

The Seahawks took care of their biggest free agency question when they locked up quarterback Geno Smith. That still leaves plenty of needs for Seattle to potentially address. Linebacker is one of the significant spots that must be tackled either in free agency or the draft. Starter Cody Barton is a free agent and fellow starter Jordyn Brooks will miss a chunk of next season following a major knee injury. Bolstering the pass rush is also likely to be a possible target for Seattle, as may figuring out ways to solidify the interior of the offensive and defensive lines.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.