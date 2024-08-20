Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald looking for defensive improvements ahead of final preseason game

SEATTLE (AP) — Fresh off a four-day trip to Nashville that featured a series of joint practices and a 16-15 loss on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald made it clear that his team has a lot of room for growth. With a chuckle, he admitted that might be a nice way of putting it. “It’s the optimistic way of saying that there’s a lot of things that we screwed up,” Macdonald said. “If you look at it positive, like good, all right, we know that we’ve got to work on, let’s get after it. But time’s ticking. There’s a sense of urgency behind it.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.