Seahawks center Connor Williams retires for personal reasons

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks center Connor Williams has retired because of personal reasons. Coach Mike Macdonald said on Friday that Williams’ departure did not have anything to do with the ACL injury he sustained last year that required surgery. Williams, in his seventh NFL season, signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks in August and started in every game this season. The Seahawks visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Williams is expected to be replaced by Olu Oluwatimi.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.