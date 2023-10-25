Seahawks bringing back veteran DE Frank Clark to help on defensive line

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are reuniting with defensive end Frank Clark, bringing the veteran back to the team he started his NFL career with. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said that Clark was en route to the Pacific Northwest with the intent of signing with the Seahawks. Carroll said the plan is that Clark will play on Sunday when the Seahawks host Cleveland. Clark became a free agent after he was released by Denver earlier this month. It appeared that a reunion in Kansas City could be on the horizon for Clark, but he instead opted for a return to Seattle.

