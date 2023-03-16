Seahawks bring back Drew Lock, reach deal with Evan Brown

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back the same quarterback combo from last season and addressed one of their needs on the offensive line. Seattle reached agreement with quarterback Drew Lock and offensive lineman Evan Brown on one-year contracts. Seattle general manager John Schneider confirmed the agreements during his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM. Seattle also announced the signings of defensive linemen Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed that had been agreed to earlier this week. Lock’s return keeps continuity in Seattle’s quarterback room after the Seahawks signed Geno Smith to a new contract earlier this month.

