Seahawks bring back DL Leonard Williams and TE Noah Fant, AP sources say

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks agreed to deals with defensive lineman Leonard Williams and tight end Noah Fant, two people with knowledge of the deals. They spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced either signing. Williams is expected to finalize a three-year deal that was reportedly worth up to $64.5 million. Bleacher Report first reported the Fant agreement, which was Seattle’s first move on a hectic first day of free agency. Fant’s deal is for two years and up to $21 million.

