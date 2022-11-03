Seahawks believe successful shift on defense is permanent

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — There’s a lot of good stories developing in Seattle with a team that’s among the biggest surprises nearing the midpoint of the regular season. And near the top of that list is a defense that couldn’t stop anyone early in the season becoming one of the better units in the league over the past three weeks. Less than a month ago, the Seahawks were among the worst defenses in the NFL as they struggled with an offseason change to a 3-4 alignment. They had allowed 84 points in a two-game span against Detroit and New Orleans. In the past three games Seattle has allowed 45 total points.

