Seahawks believe QB Geno Smith should make it back in time for Thursday’s game vs. 49ers

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says he believes quarterback Geno Smith will be able to recover from an arm injury in time for Thursday’s game against San Francisco. Speaking on his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM, Carroll said Smith suffered a contusion to the tendon where the triceps meets the elbow in the 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Smith was injured in the second half on a hit from Aaron Donald. Asked if Smith would be ready for the 49ers, Carroll said, “I would think so.”

