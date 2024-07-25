Seahawks and safety Julian Love reach agreement on 3-year extension

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks and safety Julian Love have reached agreement on a three-year extension that could be worth up to $36 million. Love’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press following the first day of Seahawks training camp. The deal will will keep the safety tied to Seattle through the 2027 season. The 26-year-old Love signed a two-year deal with Seattle before the 2023 season after spending his first three years with the New York Giants. He quickly emerged as a critical piece of the Seahawks’ defense, in part because of his ability to play multiple positions in the secondary.

