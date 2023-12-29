Seahawks again without Jamal Adams; DK Metcalf expected to play for Seattle vs. Steelers

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Safety Jamal Adams will miss his third straight game for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday despite returning to practice in a limited capacity this week. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said that Adams was able to take part in two days of practice this week, but the team decided he would sit for the third consecutive week with the Seahawks hosting Pittsburgh on Sunday. Carroll said sitting the past two games helped Adams, but not enough to be back in game action. Wide receiver DK Metcalf is expected to play despite missing a couple days with lower back soreness, while running back Kenneth Walker III (shoulder) and linebacker Jordyn Brooks (ankle) will likely be decisions made before Sunday’s game.

