Seahawks address position of need by bringing back TE Noah Fant, AP sources say

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have reached agreement with tight end Noah Fant on a two-year deal worth up to $21 million. That’s according to two people with knowledge of the deal. They spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing. Bringing back Fant gives Seattle some certainty at a position that suddenly became a need. The Seahawks released tight end Will Dissly to save salary cap space and lost Colby Parkinson in the opening hours of free agency.

