Seahawks adding veteran guard Laken Tomlinson to their offensive line, AP source says

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign veteran guard Laken Tomlinson to a one-year deal according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The move adds some needed depth on their offensive line. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the signing. NFL Network first reported on the deal. Tomlinson instantly provides Seattle with an experience option on the interior of the offensive line, which headed into the draft later this month was viewed as a need. Tomlinson was a first-round pick of Detroit in 2015 and has started 114 consecutive games dating to the 2017 season.

