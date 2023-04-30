Seahawks add some bulk up front to close out NFL draft

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks addressed their offensive and defensive lines on the final day of the NFL draft after taking skill-position players the first two days. Seattle took offensive linemen Anthony Brandford and Olu Oluwatimi, and defensive linemen Cameron Young and Mike Morris. Over the first two days, Seattle took cornerback Devon Witherspoon and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round, and edge rusher Derick Hall and running back Zach Charbonnet in the second. Coach Pete Carroll says every player the Seahawks selected this year has a physical, aggressive makeup.

