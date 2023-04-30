Seahawks add some bulk up front to close out NFL draft

By TIM BOOTH The Associated Press
From left to right, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll speaks as first-round NFL football draft picks Devon Witherspoon, a cornerback from Illinois, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a wide receiver from Ohio State, along with general manager John Schneider, listen during a news conference, Friday, April 28, 2023, at the team's headquarters in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks addressed their offensive and defensive lines on the final day of the NFL draft after taking skill-position players the first two days. Seattle took offensive linemen Anthony Brandford and Olu Oluwatimi, and defensive linemen Cameron Young and Mike Morris. Over the first two days, Seattle took cornerback Devon Witherspoon and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round, and edge rusher Derick Hall and running back Zach Charbonnet in the second. Coach Pete Carroll says every player the Seahawks selected this year has a physical, aggressive makeup.

