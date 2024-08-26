Seahawks add Jaguars pass rusher Trevis Gipson in exchange for a late-round draft pick in 2025

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle has acquired pass rusher Trevis Gipson from Jacksonville for a late-round draft pick in 2025. The trade gives the Seahawks an insurance policy in case Uchenna Nwosu misses games. Nwosu, the team’s best edge rusher, was injured on the opening drive of Saturday’s preseason finale against Cleveland. Gipson has 11 sacks in four seasons, the first three in Chicago and the most recent one in Tennessee. He signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal in free agency with Jacksonville that included $42,500 guaranteed. He would have been behind Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and veteran Arik Armstead on Jacksonville’s depth chart.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.