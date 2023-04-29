Seahawks add edge Derick Hall, RB Zach Charbonnet in draft

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks added depth to their defensive front by selecting Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall with the 37th pick of the NFL draft. The Seahawks then added a running back later in the second round, taking UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet at No. 52 overall. Hall had 19 1/2 sacks in his final 36 games for the Tigers and will likely be an outside linebacker in Seattle’s defensive alignment. He was a first-team all-Southeastern Conference selection his final season, when he had 60 tackles, seven sacks and an interception. The selection of Charbonnet marked the second straight year Seattle used a second-round pick on a running back.

