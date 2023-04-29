Seahawks add edge Derick Hall, RB Zach Charbonnet in draft

By The Associated Press
Former football player K. J. Wright reacts before announcing UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet as the selection by the Seattle Seahawks during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks added depth to their defensive front by selecting Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall with the 37th pick of the NFL draft. The Seahawks then added a running back later in the second round, taking UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet at No. 52 overall. Hall had 19 1/2 sacks in his final 36 games for the Tigers and will likely be an outside linebacker in Seattle’s defensive alignment. He was a first-team all-Southeastern Conference selection his final season, when he had 60 tackles, seven sacks and an interception. The selection of Charbonnet marked the second straight year Seattle used a second-round pick on a running back.

