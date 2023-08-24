Seahawks activate safety Jamal Adams off PUP list

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks activated Jamal Adams off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Thursday after Adams passed his physical, giving the 27-year-old strong safety the go-ahead to begin participating in football activities. Adams missed almost all of the 2022 season after tearing his quadriceps tendon in the second quarter of Seattle’s opening game against the Denver Broncos. He signed a four-year, $70 million contract before the 2021 season, but has played in just 13 of Seattle’s 34 regular-season games since then.

