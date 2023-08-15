Seahawks activate LB Jordyn Brooks off PUP list less than 8 months after knee injury

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have activated linebacker Jordyn Brooks off the physically unable to perform list less than eight months after he suffered a major knee injury. Brooks’ return instantly boosts Seattle’s linebacker group. Brooks suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on Jan. 1 in a game against the New York Jets. He had surgery later in January. Seattle coach Pete Carroll has said throughout training camp that Brooks was on the verge of returning.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.