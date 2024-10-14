Seahawks acquire veteran Roy Robertson-Harris from the Jaguars to help shaky run defense

The Seattle Seahawks have acquired veteran defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris from the Jacksonville Jaguars in hopes of shoring up a shaky run defense. A person familiar with the deal says the Seahawks gave up a 2026 sixth-round draft pick in exchange. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team announced details of the trade. The 31-year-old Robertson-Harris is expected to provide help up front for a defense that ranks 27th in the league against the run. Robertson-Harris was in London when the trade was executed and will have a 10-plus-hour flight to get to Seattle in time for Wednesday’s practice.

