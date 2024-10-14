Seahawks acquire Roy Robertson-Harris from the Jaguars to help shaky run defense, AP source says

A person familiar with the situation says the Seattle Seahawks have acquired veteran defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2026. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team announced the trade. The 31-year-old Robertson-Harris is expected to bolster the Seahawks’ run defense, which ranks 27th in the league. Robertson-Harris was in London when the trade was executed and will have a 10-plus-hour flight to get to Seattle in time for Wednesday’s practice. The 3-3 Seahawks, who are tied with San Francisco atop the NFC West, play at Atlanta on Sunday. That means Robertson-Harris will travel more than 13,000 miles over an 11-day span.

