Seager’s 2nd spring with Texas already `world of difference’

Corey Seager says his second spring training with the Texas Rangers is already a world of difference over last year. Seager was barred from even having contact with his new team because of a 99-day lockout right after he signed his blockbuster $325 million, 10-year deal. Then came the abbreviated spring training before something the All-Star shortstop had never experienced in the major leagues, a losing season. The Rangers lost 94 games. But Seager got to have a routine offseason while the Rangers hired three-time World Series champion manager Bruce Bochy and revamped their starting rotation. They had their first full-squad workout Monday.

