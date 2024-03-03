Sea Eagles, Roosters get wins in Australia’s National Rugby League season opener in Las Vegas

By The Associated Press
Sea Eagles Reuben Garrick, centre, celebrates after scoring a try during the opening match of the NRL between the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/David Becker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters opened the National Rugby League season with contrasting wins as part of a doubleheader at Las Vegas’ Allegiant stadium. In Saturday’s opening game, Manly had a narrow half-time lead, but when Souths’ all-time leading try scorer Alex Johnston touched down in the 46th minute the Rabbitohs had a 20-12 advantage. But new halves combination Daly Cherry-Evans and Luke Brooks then found their rhythm in attack as Manly scored four consecutive tries as the Sea Eagles eased to a 36-24 win. The Roosters found themselves in a grinding match against the Broncos before a late try secured a 20-10 victory.

