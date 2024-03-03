Sea Eagles, Roosters get wins in Australia’s National Rugby League season opener in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters opened the National Rugby League season with contrasting wins as part of a doubleheader at Las Vegas’ Allegiant stadium. In Saturday’s opening game, Manly had a narrow half-time lead, but when Souths’ all-time leading try scorer Alex Johnston touched down in the 46th minute the Rabbitohs had a 20-12 advantage. But new halves combination Daly Cherry-Evans and Luke Brooks then found their rhythm in attack as Manly scored four consecutive tries as the Sea Eagles eased to a 36-24 win. The Roosters found themselves in a grinding match against the Broncos before a late try secured a 20-10 victory.

