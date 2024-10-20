SE Missouri State extends winning streak to 6 following a 26-13 victory over Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent was 32 of 55 for 335 yards and a touchdown to help Southeast Missouri State extend its winning streak to six games following a 26-13 victory over Charleston Southern. DC Pippin scored a career-high 14 points on four field goals and two extra points. His third field goal put SEMO ahead for good at 9-7 with 12:16 left in the second quarter. SEMO closed the first half with a 19-play drive that ended in Tristan Smith’s first career rushing touchdown. The Redhawks’ first drive of the second half ended in a 20-yard touchdown pass from DeLaurent to Kyron Downing. DeLaurent has thrown a touchdown pass in all eight of his starts this season.

