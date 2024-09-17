Scuffling Orioles seek to get their ‘mojo’ back before the playoffs

BALTIMORE (AP) — Depleted by injuries and entrenched in a prolonged hitting slump, the Baltimore Orioles are desperate to regain their winning ways as they stumble to the finish of the regular season. The Orioles owned a 57-33 record and led the AL East by three games on July 8. They were 70-48 and still in first place on Aug. 10, but since then Baltimore has gone 14-18 and now trails the New York Yankees by three games with 12 to go. General manager Mike Elias blames a rash of injuries for the slide, but notes that “the mojo that we’ve had has just drifted away from us the last few months.”

