Scuffling Cavs lose 2 stars in same day; Darius Garland, Evan Mobley out for month with injuries

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without two of their top players for an extended period as Darius Garland has a broken jaw and Evan Mobley will undergo knee surgery. The team says Garland will miss at least one month, and Mobley will have an arthroscopic procedure and could be sidelined two months. It’s a devastating blow to a Cleveland team that has hovered around .500 for much of the season while dealing with injuries. The Cavs have dropped three straight games and are currently 13-12. Garland broke his jaw when he collided with Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis in Cleveland’s loss to the Celtics on Thursday. Mobley has missed Cleveland’s last four games.

