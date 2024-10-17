Scotty Walden gets his first FBS victory after UTEP snaps 9-game losing streak dating to last season

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jevon Jackson had two touchdowns and 170 total yards, and UTEP forced four turnovers in a 30-21 victory over Florida International to snap a nine-game losing streak dating to last season. It was the first win for UTEP (1-6, 1-3 Conference USA) in 357 days, after topping Sam Houston on Oct. 25, 2023. First-year coach Scotty Walden picked up his first career win in the FBS after four seasons at FCS-member Austin Peay. Jackson took a direct snap and scored from 1-yard out to give UTEP a 26-21 lead with 11:29 remaining in the fourth quarter. Dillion Williams sealed it with UTEP’s fourth interception of the game with 1:24 left.

