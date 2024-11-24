Scotty Pippen Jr. has 30 points, 10 assists in ‘phenomenal’ game in dad’s old stomping grounds

CHICAGO (AP) — Scotty Pippen Jr. already had plenty of fond memories of watching his Hall of Fame father at the United Center. Pippen, son of former Bulls great Scottie, scored a career-best 30 points, added 10 assists and shot 13 of 16 to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Bulls, 142-131. The elder Pippen wasn’t in the building Saturday night but was in Memphis on Nov. 8 when his son finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Coach Taylor Jenkins said Pippen played “phenomenal.”

