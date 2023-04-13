Scotty Bowman embracing hockey retirement role

By MARK DIDTLER The Associated Press
FILE - Scotty Bowman answers questions as he is introduced as the new senior advisor for hockey operations for the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, July 31, 2008. When Scotty Bowman left the Chicago Blackhawks a year ago, he was open to taking another job. During the course of this season, the 89-year old Hall of Famer discovered not working for a team can be a good thing.(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/M. Spencer Green]

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When Scotty Bowman left the Chicago Blackhawks a year ago, he was open to taking another job. During the course of this season, the 89-year old Hall of Famer discovered not working for a team can be a good thing. Now, the record-holding nine-time Stanley Cup winning coach is ready for his next chapter. When asked if he is now unemployed or retired, Bowman said with a smile that “I’m retired.” Still a regular at Tampa Bay Lightning home games, Bowman remains extremely popular with coaches and off-ice officials. And since he’s not affiliated with a team, Bowman can speak freely on all hockey topics.

