Scotty Bowman embracing hockey retirement role

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When Scotty Bowman left the Chicago Blackhawks a year ago, he was open to taking another job. During the course of this season, the 89-year old Hall of Famer discovered not working for a team can be a good thing. Now, the record-holding nine-time Stanley Cup winning coach is ready for his next chapter. When asked if he is now unemployed or retired, Bowman said with a smile that “I’m retired.” Still a regular at Tampa Bay Lightning home games, Bowman remains extremely popular with coaches and off-ice officials. And since he’s not affiliated with a team, Bowman can speak freely on all hockey topics.

