Scottsdale software friends Brian Blanchard and Sam Engel win US Amateur 4-Ball Championship

FLOURTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Scottsdale, Arizona, software friends Brian Blanchard and Sam Engel won the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship on Wednesday at Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course, beating Tennessee teenagers Blades Brown and Jackson Herrington 2 up. The 31-year-old Blanchard is a software engineer, while the 29-year-old Engel is an account executive who is starting a software company. Engel is the first left-hander to win the event and the 10th to take a USGA title. The 17-year-old Brown, from Nashville, is a rising high school junior who made the cut this month in the PGA Tour’s Myrtle Beach Classic. The 18-year-old Herrington, from Dickson, is an incoming freshman at the University of Tennessee. He’s also a left-hander.

