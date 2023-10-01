Scott’s 1-yard TD plunge with 19 seconds left helps St. Francis (PA) beat Stonehill 15-10

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Deondre Scott scored on a 1-yard run with 19 seconds left to help St. Francis (PA) beat Stonehill 15-10. Perry Shelbred kicked a 51-yard field goal to give Stonehill a 10-9 lead with 3:38 remaining in the game before the Red Flash responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that culminated when Scott took a hand off, went up the middle and dived over the pile into the end zone to make it 15-9 with 19 seconds to play. Scott finished with 59 yards rushing on 14 attempts. Ashur Carraha completed 10 of 26 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions for Stonehill. Tom Comella added 93 yards rushing on 24 carries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.