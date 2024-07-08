Scottish Open is the final stop before the last men’s major. LPGA and Champions have a 4th major

This might be one of the busiest weeks in golf, with majors on two tours and the Scottish Open boasting six of the top eight players in men’s golf. The LPGA Tour has its fourth major at the Evian Championship. It used to be a regular event until it was given major status in 2013. Nelly Korda has missed her last three cuts. The Kaulig Companies Championship is the fourth of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions. It used to be known as the Senior Players Championship. LIV Golf returns to action in Spain at Valderrama.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.