Scottish international Adams scores long-range stunner in Serie A win for Torino

EMPOLI, Italy (AP) — Scottish international Che Adams has scored almost from the halfway line and Torino has beaten Empoli 1-0 in Serie A. Torino has won on Friday for the first time in seven matches. The former Southampton striker got the only goal just six minutes after going on as a substitute. The Turin club was unbeaten in its first five league games and topped the table for a time. But it has struggled since and will be grateful for an away win that lifts it into 12th place in Serie A. It is two places and three points behind Empoli.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.