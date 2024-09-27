Scottie Scheffler’s trash-talking side comes out at the Presidents Cup against Tom Kim

MONTREAL (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is known to talk smack in money games at home in Dallas with Tom Kim. This was the Presidents Cup, and Scheffler was in good form. Kim was celebrating wildly after a big birdie putt, and Scheffler gave it right back to him after matching the birdie. It was a little spicy for the next two holes during an otherwise flat day at Royal Montreal. Scheffler says Kim “poked the bear.” Maybe it was a coincidence, but Kim and Sungjae Im didn’t win another hole after the eighth. Kim says it was all in good fun.

