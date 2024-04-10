Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player, takes aim at a second Masters championship

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming favorite to win a second green jacket when he tees off this week at the Masters. The 2022 champion and the world’s top-ranked player is coming off back-to-back wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship and a second-place finish at the Houston Open, where he was just a shot out of a playoff. In fact, Scheffler is such a favorite that some sportsbooks are giving betters the chance to wager on him against the rest of the field.

