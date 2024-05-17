Scottie Scheffler opened the PGA Championship with a bang before settling for an opening 4-under

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler shot a solid 4-under 67 in the opening round of the PGA Championship. Scheffler started the tournament with a bang, holing out for eagle on the first hole. Things slowed down after that, with Scheffler balancing four birdies against two bogeys to finish five shots behind early leader Xander Schauffele. Scheffler called the round “solid” but lamented missing a couple of short putts. The world’s top-ranked player arrived at Valhalla having won four of his last five starts.

