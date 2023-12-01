Scott scores 24, Poffenbarger has 23 boards, Arkansas tops No. 15 Florida State women 71-58

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Taliah Scott scored 24 points, Saylor Poffenbarger had a school record 23 rebounds and Arkansas raced past No. 15 Florida State 71-58 in the ACC-SEC Challenge. The Razorbacks got hot late in the first half, scoring the last nine points for a 28-26 lead and scored the first five points in the third quarter. After a Seminoles basket, Arkansas reeled off 11-straight points for a 44-28 lead barely four minutes into the second half. In the 25-2 run over 6 1/2 minutes, Arkansas was 9 of 16 with five of the makes 3-pointers. Florida State was off all night, sitting at 12 of 56 (21%) through three quarters and trailed 52-32. Samara Spencer scored 15 points for the Razorbacks to surpass 1,000 for her career. Poffenbarger had 13 points. O’Mariah Gordon had 16 points for FSU.

