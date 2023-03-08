Scott Parker out as coach of Club Brugge after CL exit

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Scott Parker has been fired by Club Brugge after less than three months in charge of the Belgian champions in the wake of Tuesday’s 5-1 loss at Benfica in the Champions League. In 12 matches with Brugge, Parker managed just 2 wins. Brugge lost both matches in its last 16 tie with Benfica, exiting the tournament 7-1 on aggregate. The club did not immediately announced a replacement for the former Bournemouth manager who had been hired on Dec. 31.

