Scott Parker out as coach of Club Brugge after CL exit

By The Associated Press
Brugge's head coach Scott Parker gestures at the end of the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Benfica and Club Brugge at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Benfica won 5-1. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Armando Franca]

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Scott Parker has been fired by Club Brugge after less than three months in charge of the Belgian champions in the wake of Tuesday’s 5-1 loss at Benfica in the Champions League. In 12 matches with Brugge, Parker managed just 2 wins. Brugge lost both matches in its last 16 tie with Benfica, exiting the tournament 7-1 on aggregate. The club did not immediately announced a replacement for the former Bournemouth manager who had been hired on Dec. 31.

