Scott McLaughlin wins 1st pole this IndyCar season, 2nd straight at Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Scott McLaughlin won his second straight pole at the Music City Grand Prix and the first on a street course this season for Team Penske. The New Zealander currently is fifth in the points race. McLaughlin will be looking for his second win this year Sunday after coming in second to Scott Dixon here a year ago. McLaughlin said the qualifying session probably was the best of his IndyCar career. This is the fourth pole of McLaughlin’s career. He held off Pato O’Ward by more than three-tenths of a second. Colton Herta will start third alongside series points leader Alex Palou.

