Scott Laughton ties Flyers franchise record with 4-goal game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Flyers center Scott Laughton felt a huge sense of pride when his second goal of the game gave him 100 in his career. Laughton had another major milestone in sight — he added two empty-net goals to tie Philadelphia’s team record of four goals in a game in a 4-1 victory over Detroit on Thursday night. After scoring just once in his previous 25 games, Laughton had his second career hat trick and became the first Flyers player to score four goals since John LeClair in 2002. He’s the 10th Flyers player to score four goals in a game and it’s the 17th time a player scored four goals.

