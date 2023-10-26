Scott Jamieson and Daniel Hillier tied for lead at Qatar Masters after 7-under 65s

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Daniel Hillier and Scott Jamieson shared the clubhouse lead after shooting 7-under 65s in the first round of the Qatar Masters before play was suspended because of lightning. Jamieson went out in the first group of the day. The 346th-ranked Scot is battling to keep his European tour card and he finished a bogey-free round with birdies at Nos. 17 and 18 at Doha Golf Club. Hillier is a No. 139-ranked New Zealander who won the British Masters in July. He joined Jamieson in the lead by making eagle from 14 feet at the first hole and adding five birdies in another round without a bogey. Four players are a shot back.

