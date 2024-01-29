Scott Hamilton to celebrate 40th anniversary of Olympic gold with event for cancer research

Scott Hamilton will commemorate the 40th anniversary of his figure skating gold medal at the 1984 Sarajevo Olympics next month when he reunites with the other members of the podium for an event to raise money for cancer research. That includes Canadian silver medalist Brian Orser and bronze medalist Josef Sabovcik of Czechoslovakia. The event is Feb. 16 at Glide at Brooklyn Bridge Park. Others involved in the event include Nathan Chen, who captured gold for the U.S. at the 2022 Beijing Games, and Olympic figure skater Mariah Bell.

