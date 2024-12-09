Scott Frost, UCF excited about reunion and school’s future in Big 12

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — UCF promises a new era in its football program. The Knights are just returning to a familiar face to lead the way. The school re-introduced Scott Frost as its coach on Sunday night, bringing back the man whot led the team to an undefeated season in 2017 and set the program on its path to joining the Big 12. He replaces Gus Malzahn who left to become Florida State’s offensive coordinator following a disappointing 4-8 season in his fourth year with the Knights.

