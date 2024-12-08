Scott Frost returning to coach UCF two years after an unsuccessful run at Nebraska

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Scott Frost is heading back to UCF to take over the program he coached to its greatest season. UCF gave Frost his first head coaching job in 2016 and the next season the Knights went 13-0 with a Peach Bowl win over Auburn and No. 6 final ranking. He accepted Nebraska’s offer to return to his alma mater and lead the team he quarterbacked to a 1997 co-national championship. He was fired three games into the 2022 season, leaving with a 16-31 record. He has been working on the Los Angeles Rams staff this season.

